Up against five Hiawatha Valley League opponents, Lake City was in a class of its own Tuesday at Lake City Golf Course. The host Tigers were the meet winners with a team score of 327. Byron finished second with 380. That 53-stroke gap between the first and second-place teams equaled that between Byron and sixth-place Cannon Falls.
Jordana Windhorst-Knudsen was the medalist with a score of 77 — the third time this season for the Lake City freshman. She was followed by second- and third-place finishes by teammates Molly Kennedy (82) and Emma Berge (83). Not far off that trio was Brooke Bee with a fifth-place score of 85.
Ella Matzke tied for sixth place with 86 but her result didn’t count toward the overall team score.
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa finished a full 90-strokes behind first-place Lake City, but still staked a claim at third place among the competition with a team score of 417.
Although PIZM didn’t have an individual golfer inside the top 10, the lineup was consistent all the way through starting with Sheridan Wilson’s team-leading score of 97. Behind her, Olivia Cordes finished with 99, Ashley Pederson (107) and Gretta Anderson (114).
Lake City is next scheduled to compete Wednesday at The Jewel. PIZM will be back in action Friday in its first home meet of the season at Zumbrota Golf Club.
Boys' golf
Four PIZM golfers go under 80
PIZM hit the road Tuesday for a Hiawatha Valley League golf meet at The Jewel in Lake City. The trip went about as well as it possibly could for the Wildcats, which had four golfers under 80, with their fifth under 85.
Leading the way for PIZM was Anders Larson with a 74, followed by Mike Scripture (76), Joe Scripture (76) and Jake Smith (79). Collin Fogarty carded an 84, although the result didn’t count towards the overall team score.
Lake City was led by Braxton Berlin with a score of 84. He was followed by Tate Gnotke (86), Evan Huettl (97) and Ethan Wurst (98).
Lake City and PIZM are next scheduled to compete Thursday at Mount Frontenac Golf Course.
Ellsworth takes third at Bristol Ridge
Ellsworth put together its best day on the golf course Tuesday at Bristol Ridge in Somerset with a team score of 178. The score was good enough to match the Panthers’ finish as well as they took third overall — three strokes behind St. Croix Central and New Richmond with 175 each.
Ethan Oricchio was the top individual golfer for Ellsworth, tying for fourth place with 42. Not far behind was Nick White and Vinny Young in a tie for 12th with 45, and Hunter Westerberg in a tie for 17th with 46.
Ellsworth is back in action Wednesday and Thursday at the Hudson invite.
