PIZM had a big first half, scoring 10 goals. From there, the Wildcats cruised to a 16-0 win over Tri-City United.
Brynne Kelley and Brooklynn Kelley each had a trick. Brynne led the Wildcats with seven points while Brooklynn had six points. Three players had a goal and an assist; Bethany Dick, Katrina Sortland and Olivia Cordes. Elena Hartung added two goals.
LC 6, Triton 0
Delilah Benjamin and Sadie Sanders combined for over half of the goals in Lake Citys's shutout of Triton. Benjamin and Sanders each scored twice.
Grace Arendt and Grace Morrisey each had a goal. Arendt tallied an assist while Bailey Earnest-Miller had two assists.
