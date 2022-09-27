PIZM had little trouble scoring against Triton in a 10-0 victory. The Wildcats scored five goals in each half.
Brynne and Brooklynn Kelley each scored a pair of goals. Elena Hartung ended the game with a goal and two assists. Bethany Dick, Phoenix Malin, Ava Henning and Liz Winkels each added a goal.
Area Scores:
Lourdes 5, Lake City 0
