Byron kept PIZM off the scoreboard, winning 3-0.
Three different players scored for the Bears; Paige Halder, Ashlyn Rogne and Taylor Finney.
PIZM goalkeeper Annika Organ made 11 saves.
LC 3, CF 1
Lake City earned a 3-1 win over Cannon Falls thanks to the offense of Sadie Sanders.
The sophomore scored all three goals for the Tigers. Delilah Benjamin assisted on the first of Sanders' goals.
