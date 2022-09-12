PIZM fought back from a two-goal deficit. The Wildcats scored twice in the second half to tie the game. After two overtimes, the score remained the same and the Wildcats tied Dover-Eyota 2-2.
Both of Dover-Eyota's goals came in the first half. Brooklynn Kelley and Elena Hartung each found the back of the net for the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Ava Knott stopped seven shots on net.
Area Scores:
Lake City 3, PEM 3 OT
