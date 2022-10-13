The PIZM girls soccer team scored four goals in the first half, then turned the game into a blowout in the second half as the Wildcats won easily 14-0 over Tri-City United in a Section 2A quarterfinal.
Three different players had a hat trick for the Wildcats. Elena Hartung, Brynne Kelley and Caroline Sems each scored three goals. Olivia Cordes ended with two goals and two assists while Ellen Stapleton had a goal and an assist.
Third-seeded PIZM next faces No. 2 Stewartville on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a semifinal.
