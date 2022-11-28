The Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball opened up the season at Dover-Eyota for a two-day invite. The Cougars won both games.
On Friday, the Cougars won 52-43 over Minneapolis North. The Cougars allowed 30 points in the second half but were still mostly in control having gone ahead 25-13 at the half.
Torey Stencel made five 3-pointers and ended with a game-high 21 points for the Cougars. Melanie Raasch scored 14 points and Natalie Dykes added six points.
The Cougars won a low-scoring affair on Saturday, 39-26 over Houston. Similarly to the previous game, the Cougars held Houston to 12 points in the first half.
Stencel led the team with 12 points on a trio of 3-pointers. Raasch and Lilly Mehrkens each ended with eight points. Dykes added seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.