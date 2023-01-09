Goodhue allowed fewer than 10 points in the second half en route to a convincing 79-32 win over Lake City.
The Wildcats blew the game open in the first 8 minutes of the second, beginning on a 14-0 run. The Tigers trailed 47-23 at the half.
Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcats with a double-double, tallying a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. Tori Miller scored 17 points. Jada Scheele had nine points and 11 rebounds, while Ava Wallaker added seven points.
Paige West scored nine points to lead the Tigers. Ella Matzke had seven points with a 3-pointer. Jacey Majerus scored six points.
