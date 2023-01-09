Goodhue came from behind to get past Minnehaha Academy 61-58 in the Southern Minnesota Hoops Festival. Goodhue ranks seventh in Class AA while Minnehaha Academy is No. 2 in Class AA.
Tori Miller recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kendyl Lodermeier also had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient scored 18 points on four 3-pointers. Jada Scheele contributed six points and five rebounds.
Caledonia 68, LC 62
Lake City trailed 36-22 at the half and fell short of a victory, losing to Caledonia at the Southern Minnesota Hoops Festival.
The Tigers made 14 of 17 shot attempts at the free-throw line, but the Warriors were able to get more trips to the line, making 28 of 35.
Jacey Majerus led the Tigers with 22 points. Paige West scored 13 points. Mahli Benjamin added 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.