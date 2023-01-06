Lake City earned a win at home against Pine Island, 56-37.
The Tigers had a big first half, leading 34-16 at the half.
Mahli Benjamin led the Tigers with 16 points, sinking three 3-pointers. Paige West scored 13 points. Emma Berge and Medora Stuhr each had eight points and combined to make a trio of 3-pointers.
