Ten different players scored for Goodhue in their 80-38 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers in the game. Six different players made at least one long-range shot.
Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcats with 23 points on four 3-point shots. Tori Miller ended with 18 points. Jada Scheele had 11 points and eight rebounds. Kendyl and Kenzie Lodermeier each added six points.
Melanie Raasch led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points. Paislee Peterson had seven points and Lola Wagner scored five points.
