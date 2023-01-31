Goodhue rolled to a 72-43 victory against Pine Island.
In the win, junior Wildcat Elisabeth Gadient achieved a career milestone, surpassing 1,000 points.
Lourdes 53, LC 32
Lourdes held Lake City to 11 points in the first half as the Eagles defeated the Tigers 53-32.
Jacey Majerus ended in double digits with 16 points for the Tigers. Ella Matzke had four points and Paige West had three points on a 3-pointer.
