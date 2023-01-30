Eleven different players scored in Goodhue's 81-48 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Elisabeth Gadient and Tori Miller each ended with at least 20 points. Gadient made four 3-pointers and had a team-best 29 points. Miller scored 20.
Melanie Beck had eight points and Kendyl Lodermeier added six points.
Goodhue jumped out to big lead in the first half. The Wildcats held PEM's offense without a 3-pointer while making seven of their own.
K-M 71, Z-M 55
Kasson-Mantorville had three girls in double digits as the KoMets defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 71-55.
The Cougars trailed at the half 28-26, but was unable to maintain pace in the second half.
Natalie Dykes had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Torey Stencel led the Cougar offense with 17 points on five 3-pointers. Melanie Raasch scored 11 points and had nine rebounds.
