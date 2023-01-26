Goodhue powered past Cannon Falls in a 68-30 victory.
The Wildcats got out to a big lead in the first half and ended the half up 46-16.
Elisabeth Gadient scored 18 points on three 3-pointers. Tori Miller had 16 points. Ava Wallaker added five points.
Stewartville 83, Lake City 47
In the battle of the Tigers, Stewartville came out on top 83-47.
Stewartville had a big first half, scoring 62 points.
Jacey Majerus led Lake City with 14 points. Natalie Gates scored seven points on a pair of 3-pointers. Macey Beltz and Peyton Meincke each scored seven points.
