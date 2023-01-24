Lake City scored 32 points in the first half, yet trailed by six. Kasson-Mantorville pulled away in the second for a 68-54 win over the Tigers.
Jacey Majerus scored 16 points to lead the Tiger offense. Ella Matzke made three 3-pointers, ending with 13 points. Peyton Meincke chipped in eight points.
Goodhue 60, Lourdes 54
Fourth-ranked Goodhue edged Lourdes, ranked seventh in Class AA, for an important victory.
The Wildcats held a slim lead throughout the game, leading 26-24 at the half.
Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcats with 22 points on four 3-pointers. Tori Miller scored 17 points and Jada Scheele added eight points.
Area Scores:
Z-M 51, PI 31
