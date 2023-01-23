In matchup between two top-20 ranked teams in Class AA, fourth-ranked Goodhue came on top in a resounding 76-33 win over No. 19 La Crescent-Hokah at the Hiawatha Valley League/Three Rivers Conference Showdown in Rochester.
Nine different players scored in the win for Goodhue.
Elisabeth Gadient led all scorers with 23 points, sinking three long-range shots. Tori Miller had 15 points and five rebounds. Kenzie Lodermeier scored nine points, all on 3-pointers. Kendyl Lodermeier finished with seven points and five rebounds.
PEM 55, LC 52
Lake City gave PEM all it could handle, falling short in a 55-52 loss at the HVL/TRC showdown in Rochester.
Jacey Majerus paced the Tiger offense with 21 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Mahli Benjamin scored 10 points on a pair of 3-pointers. Ella Matzke provided seven points.
Chatfield 61, Z-M 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa made eight 3-pointers but was unable to keep pace offensively with Chatfield in a 61-46 loss at the HVL/TRC Showdown in Rochester.
The Cougars were led by Torey Stencel. She made six of the team's 3-pointers for 18 points. Megan Jasperson scored 13 points and Natalie Dykes added six points.
