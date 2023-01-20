Lake City slipped past Cannon Falls, winning 52-37.
The Tigers drew plenty of fouls and made 21 of 24 shots at the free-throw line.
Jacey Majerus led the Tigers with 16 points. Ella Matzke had 14 points. Paige West scored nine points on a pair of 3-pointers. Macey Beltz also drained a pair of 3-point shots, ending with eight points.
