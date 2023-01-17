Goodhue made seven 3-pointers and held Kasson-Mantorville to 13 points in each half en route to a 67-26 victory.
The Wildcat offense was led by Elisabeth Gadient. She ended with a team-high 16 points. Nine different players scored for the Wildcats and five of them had at least eight points.
Kendyl Lodermeier, Melanie Beck, Ava Wallaker and Jada Scheele each ended with eight points. Lodermeier and Scheele each brought in eight rebounds.
Byron 59, LC 42
Lake City made a push in the end but was unable to recover from a 15-point deficit at the half in a 59-42 loss.
Ella Matzke scored 10 points to lead the Tigers. Grace Morrisey had seven points and seven rebounds. Peyton Meincke scored five points. Jacey Majerus, Paige West, Mahli Benjamin and Natalie Gates each added four points.
Z-M 48, PEM 41
Zumbrota-Mazeppa edged Plainview-Elgin-Millville after PEM made a second-half push.
The Cougars made their shots count at the free-throw line, making 20 of 26. PEM was 12 of 17.
Melanie Raasch led the Cougars with 18 points. Lola Wagner scored 14 points, also making a 3-pointer. Torey Stencel added 10 points.
