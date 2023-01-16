Goodhue led after an offensive-filled first half, 57-36, on their way to a win over Pine City, 86-58, at Anoka Community College on Saturday.
Four players reached double-digits for the Wildcats. Kendyl Lodermeier led the team with 21 points. Tori Miller and Elisabeth Gadient wach scored 19 points. Ava Wallaker had 10 points. Gadient and Wallaker combined to make five of the team's seven 3-pointers.
