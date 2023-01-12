Tori Miller was honored for a career milestone following a 64-21 win for Goodhue over Blooming Prairie.
Miller scored her 1,000th career point in the first half. The senior ended the game with 20 points to lead all scorers.
Elisabeth Gadient had 18 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Jada Scheele and Kendyl Lodermeier each provided six points.
The Wildcats limited the Blossoms to 12 points in the first half and nine in the second. Only four players scored for Blooming Prairie.
LC 53, Z-M 41
Ella Matzke led Lake City to a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Tigers led 21-15 at the half, then poured it on offensively in the second.
Matzke led the Tigers with 19 points, making three 3-pointers. Mahli Benjamin made a pair of long-range shots, ending with 13 points. Jacey Majerus added eight points.
Melanie Raasch and Natalie Dykes each scored 13 points to lead the Cougar offense. Torey Stencel scored six points on two 3-pointers.
