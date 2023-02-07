Jada Scheele and Kendyl Lodermeier combined for 34 of the Wildcat's 63 points in a 63-42 victory over Cotter.
Scheele and Lodermeier each ended with 17 points. Elisabeth Gadient had 12 points and Tori Miller had 11.
Goodhue won its 20th game of the season and improved to 20-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.