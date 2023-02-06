Goodhue rolled to a 61-33 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
The Wildcats had three players finish with double-digits. Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 18 points. Elisabeth Gadient made a pair of 3-pointers, ending with 15 points. Kendyl Lodermeier had 12 points.
Melanie Raasch and Torey Stencel each scored eight points for the Cougars. Natalie Dykes had six points and Megan Jasperson chipped in five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.