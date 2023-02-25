Rescheduled from Thursday to Friday, Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost in overtime to La Crescent-Hokah 48-47. The Cougars led 47-46 in the final seconds when the Lancers got a loose ball to the paint for a layup with 2 seconds remaining.
Natalie Dykes led the Cougars with 24 points. Melanie Raasch had 12 points. Lola Wagner, Paislee Peterson and Torey Stencel each made a 3-pointer.
