The first-seeded Goodhue girls basketball team came scoring at a rapid pace on their way to a 77-21 win over No. 16 Pine Island in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
Goodhue began the game on a 14-0 run and later went on a 23-0 run in just over 5 minutes. The Wildcats led at one point in the first half 49-8.
Tori Miller scored 12 of her team-leading 15 points in the first half. Elisabeth Gadient had 12 points. Jada Scheele and Mackenzie Lodermeier each chipped in 8 points.
All five starters scored within the first 7 minutes of the game for the Wildcats and 14 different players were on the scoresheet.
Goodhue next faces the winner of No. 8 La Crescent-Hokah hosting No. 9 Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The game between the Lancers and Cougars was rescheduled to Friday. The quarterfinal game is scheduled for Monday at the Mayo Civic Center at 6 p.m.
LC 56, Triton 46
Sixth-seeded Lake City led by 10 at halftime and maintained the lead to the final buzzer in a win over No. 11 Triton in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
Jacey Majerus led the Tigers with 16 points. Ella Matzke made a pair of 3-pointers for 13 points. Grace Morrisey totaled nine points and eight rebounds. Paige West added eight points.
Lake City will face the winner of No. 14 Cannon Falls at No. 3 Caledonia at the Mayo Civic Arena on Tuesday in a quarterfinal. The Bombers and Warriors play Friday after rescheduling due to weather.
