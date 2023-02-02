LC 59, PEM 49
The Tigers earned a victory, holding off Plainview-Elgin-Millville 59-49.
Lake City had enough supplemental scoring to overcome PEM's Abigail O'Reilly scoring 26 points.
Jacey Majerus had 16 points to lead the Tigers. Ella Matzke scored 12 points on two 3-pointers. Peyton Meincke totaled nine points and Emma Berge added eight points on two 3-pointers.
CF 37, Z-M 31
In a defensive battle, Cannon Falls emerged victorious over Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37-31.
The Bombers led 16-11 at the half. The Cougars shot 2 of 7 at the free-throw line while the Bombers were 10-for-17.
Five different players made a 3-point shot for the Cougars. Megan Jasperson scored nine points for the Cougars. Torey Stencel had eight points. The two combined for four 3-point shots. Melanie Raasch added seven points.
