Lake City made 11 3-pointers in their 59-49 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Ella Matzke and Mahli Benjamin each made four 3-point shots for the Tigers. Matzke ended with a team-best 16 points. Benjamin had 12.
Jacey Majerus scored 10 points and Peyton Meincke chipped in nine points for the Tigers.
Torey Stencel and Melanie Raasch each led the Cougar offense with 17 points. Stencel made five of the team's seven 3-pointers.
