Fourth-ranked Goodhue built a big first-half lead and never trailed thereafter as the Wildcats defeated Byron 67-51 in the regular-season finale.
The Wildcats scored 44 points in the first half.
Elisabeth Gadient and Tori Miller each had 19 points to lead the Wildcat offense. Gadient made three of the team’s four 3-pointers.
Jada Scheele scored 10 points and Kendyl Lodermeier ended with eight points.
Goodhue next plays in the Section 1AA tournament. The Wildcats finished 17-0 against section opponents and likely will receive the first seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.