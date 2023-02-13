Goodhue overwhelmed Dover-Eyota, winning 75-20.
Nine different players got on the scoresheet for the Wildcats.
Elisabeth Gadient scored 23 points to lead the Wildcats. Tori Miller had 13 points. Kendyl Lodermeier ended with 10 points. Ava Wallaker and Jordyn Lantis combined to make four 3-pointers. Wallaker had nine points and Lantis added six.
LC 67, Chatfield 34
Three players had double digits and five had at least nine points for Lake City in their dominant victory.
The Tigers allowed just 10 points in the second half.
Jacey Majerus scored 12 points to lead the Tigers. Ella Matzke made three 3-point shot for 11 points. Grace Morrisey had 10 points and eight rebounds. Paige West and Mahli Benjamin each added nine points.
Z-M 59, K-W 52
Zumbrota-Mazeppa held off Kenyon-Wanamingo for the seven-point victory.
Melanie Raasch and Natalie Dykes carried the Cougar offense. Raasch scored 20 points to lead all scorers and Dykes had 18 points. Megan Jasperson and Torey Stencel each chipped in six points.
