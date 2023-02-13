Natalie Dykes got a steal, then passed the ball quickly to Lola Wagner who made the winning shot on a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the game. Wagner's last-second shot and the steal by Dykes gave Zumbrota-Mazeppa a 61-59 win over La Crescent-Hokah.
Dykes ended with 16 points. Wagner's game-winner was her only basket of the game. Torey Stencel scored a team-high 22 points on seven 3-pointers. Megan Jasperson chipped in 13 points.
