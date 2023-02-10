Ten different players were on the scoresheet for Goodhue in a 70-35 win over Lake City.
Goodhue made nine 3-pointers and limited the Tigers to just two.
Elisabeth Gadient made three 3-point shots, ending with 17 points. Tori Miller scored 11 points. Kendyl Lodermeier had 10 points and five rebounds. Brooke Ryan drained three 3-pointers for nine points.
Stewartville 79, Z-M 29
The Tigers made 12 3-pointers in the game and scored 40 points in the first half in a rout of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Torey Stencel scored 12 points to lead the Cougars. Adi Preston had four points and Ava Knott made a 3-point shot for three points.
