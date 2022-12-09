Lake City outlasted Cannon Falls, defeating the Bombers 56-53 in overtime.
The Tigers led by as many as much as six points for much of the first half until the Bombers made a couple defensive stops in the finals minutes. The Tigers lead was trimmed to 30-29 going into halftime.
The game was tied at 49 with 1 minute, 39 seconds to go and was tied again 51-51 to end regulation.
Jacey Majerus scored seven quick points to get the Tiger offense going. She ended with 12. Ella Matzke ended with 10 points, sinking a pair of 3-pointers. Grace Morrisey provided nine points and 12 rebounds. Macey Beltz and Emma Berge each had seven points.
K-M 60, Z-M 35
Kasson-Mantorville got 21 points from Keigan Cummings and held the Cougars to under 20 points in each half in a 60-35 win.
The KoMets led by 20 at the half and made nine 3-pointers in the game.
Melanie Raasch led the Cougars with 16 points and Natalie Dykes had nine points.
