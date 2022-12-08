Goodhue held off Byron to win 69-60 and remain undefeated on the season.
The Wildcats made frequent trips to the free-throw line, making 22 of 36 attempts, and defensively held Byron without any 3-pointers.
Elisabeth Gadient led the Wildcats with 18 points on four 3-pointers. Kendyl Lodermeier recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jada Scheele scored 17 points and Tori Miller added eight points
