Goodhue rallied in the final minutes of the game. Jada Scheele hit the eventual game-winner to give the fourth-ranked Wildcats a victory over sixth-ranked Lourdes 53-52.
Goodhue held a 25-23 lead at the half and led by double-digits at one point in the second before Lourdes came back to take a slim lead late in the game.
Scheele ended with a double-double, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds. Tori Miller also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient scored 12 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Kendyl Lodermeier hauled in 10 rebounds.
Z-M 30, PI 25
Zumbrota-Mazeppa came out on top in a low-scoring game against Pine Island. The Cougars held the Panthers to no more than 13 points in a half.
The Cougars made their trips to the free-throw line count, sinking 10 of 13. Pine Island was 5-for-10.
The Cougars were led by Melanie Raasch with eight points. Megan Jasperson scored seven points and Natalie Dykes had six.
