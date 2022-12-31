Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy icing could cause downed tree branches and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements on this potentially hazardous travel situation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&