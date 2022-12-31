Lake City earned a 53-36 win over Bloomington Kennedy to close out the Rotary Holiday Classic at the Mayo Civic Center.
The Tigers got out to a sizable first-half lead while getting scoring from Jacey Majerus and Ella Matzke. Majerus and Matzke each led the team with 15 points and combined to make four of the team's five 3-pointers.
Grace Morrisey added six points for the Tigers and Medora Stuhr ended with five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.