Goodhue held off Caledonia to earn a 57-54 win in the Goodhue Holiday Showcase Thursday evening.
Tori Miller nearly had a double-double for the Wildcats, with 14 points and eight rebounds. Elisabeth Gadient had 11 points and Jada Scheele provided nine points and 15 rebounds. Kendyl Lodermeier tallied eight points and eight rebounds.
Century 56, LC 20
Century powered past Lake City 56-20 at the Rotary Holiday Classic at the Mayo Civic Center.
The Tigers trailed 32-6 at the half.
Jacey Majerus and Paige West each scored six points for Lake City. Ella Matzke had four points. Grace Morrisey added two points.
BP 38, Z-M 33
Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost a low-scoring game to Blooming Prairie at the Hayfield Holiday Invite.
Torey Stencel and Natalie Dykes each finished with double-digits but it wasn’t enough to get past Blooming Prairie.
Stencel led the Cougars with 11 points on three 3-pointers. Dykes ended with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.