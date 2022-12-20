Goodhue lost just it's second game of the season, this one to Class AAA tenth-ranked Stewartville 73-62.
The Class AA fifth-ranked Wildcats hung with the Tigers but fell behind 42-30 at the half. The Wildcats made a push but couldn't overcome the deficit.
Elisabeth Gadient and Tori Miller each scored 18 points for Goodhue. Kendyl Lodermeier had nine points and team-best 12 rebounds. Melanie Beck had nine points, all coming via the 3-point shot.
Z-M 62, CF 42
Zumbrota-Mazeppa outshot Cannon Falls in the Cougar's latest victory.
Melanie Raasch scored a game-high 21 points for the Cougars. Natalie Dykes ended with 19 points on a trio of 3-pointers. Lola Wagner scored seven points and Torey Stencel added six points.
