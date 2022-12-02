Lake City trailed by 13 at the half and couldn't make up the difference in the second as Byron pulled away for a 65-46 win Friday night.
The two teams went to the free-throw line with frequency. By game's end, the Bears were 18-for-37 at the line while the Tigers made 15 of 25.
Natalie Gates and Paige West each had seven points to lead the Tigers. Emma Berge and Ella Matzke each had six points. Medora Stuhr added five points.
