Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned a 65-44 win over Lewiston-Altura Monday night to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Cougars had three players score in the double-digits. Melanie Raasch led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Torey Stencel made four 3-pointers, finishing with 14 points. Natalie Dykes ended with 17 points and six rebounds.
