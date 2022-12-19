Lourdes went ahead 32-6 at the half, eventually winning 50-30 over Lake City on Saturday.
The Eagles had three players score double-digits. Jacey Majerus and Natalie Gates each led the Tigers with seven points. Medora Stuhr had four points. Emma Berge, Ella Matzke and Grace Morrisey each added three points.
