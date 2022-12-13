Goodhue powered past Cannon Falls, winning 70-31.
The Wildcats were led offensively by Elisabeth Gadient. She finished with a game-high 21 points. Tori Miller contributed 19 points and six rebounds. Julie Carlson chipped in six points and Ellie Peterson had four.
STEW 82, LC 19
Stewartville got out to wide lead at the half en route to an 82-19 win over Lake City. Stewartville led 54-6 at the half.
Jacey Majerus scored 10 points and had four rebounds for Lake City. Paige West, Morgan Majerus and Grace Morrisey each had three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.