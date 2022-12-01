Goodhue had five players with at least seven points in a tightly played 51-34 win over Kasson-Mantorville.
Perhaps more importantly, the Wildcats defense held Abby Shubert to just two points.
The Wildcats made 15 of 22 at the free-throw line. Kendyl Lodermeier scored 11 points to lead the Wildcats. Tori Miller had 10 points. Elisabeth Gadient scored nine points, making one of two 3-pointers between the two teams combined. Jada Scheele had eight points and Julia Carlson added seven points.
LC 58, K-W 25
Lake City held Kenyon-Wanamingo to 12 points in the first half on their way to a 58-25 victory.
The Tigers made nine 3-pointers in the game. Emma Narum and Mahli Benjamin each made two from long range. Jacey Majerus led the team with 13 points. Benjamin had eight points and Narum ended with six points.
