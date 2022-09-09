Lake City scored twice in the first quarter. That was all the Tigers would end needing as they held off Pine Island for their first win of the season, 14-12.
Keegan Ryan caught an 11-yard pass from Jaden Shones to open the scoring for the Tigers. In the final 2 minutes of the first quarter, Aaron Lou ran into the end zone from 4 yards out. Both extra-point kicks from Ethen Brunkow were good, which in hindsight proved to be the difference in the game.
Pine Island’s Sam Knox ran in a 43-yard score in the second and Drew Sailer caught a 40-yard pass from Garrett Sperber in the third. Both two-point conversion attempts failed.
Hanging on to a slim lead, Lou came up with an interception for the Tigers with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining in the game.
Shones ended 10 of 14 for 97 yards while also rushing for 37 yards on 15 attempts. Ryan had a second straight game with more than 70 yards receiving. He hauled in six passes for 73 yards. Lou made two catches for 14 yards and ran the ball nine times for 26 yards.
La Crescent 41, Z-M 15
Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored first on a 95-yard kickoff return by Connor Preston. La-Crescent-Hokah answered in the second quarter and took the lead for good, scoring 21 points before the half.
The Lancers ended a 21-game losing streak and last won on Oct. 13, 2017.
The Cougars got a safety in the third and scored a touchdown in the fourth, but it was too little, too late. Cougars quarterback Zane Angerman was 12 of 26 for 147 yards. Evan Klindworth ended with 101 yards on 16 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.