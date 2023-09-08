Goodhue's defense shut down the Cotter rushing attack in a 41-0 win Friday night. It is the second straight shutout win for the Wildcats to start to the season.
Cotter ran the ball 22 times and managed to gain 10 yards. Only two of the the four who rushed the ball ended with positive yardage.
Meanwhile, the Wildcat offense needed to pass the ball little as their rushers totaled 322 yards on 42 carries. Grant Reed led the way with 134 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Gavin Schafer, Jack Carlson and Nate Beck each ran for a touchdown. Schafer ended with 10 carries for 53 yards. Beck ran the ball twice and scored on a 90-yard run.
Wildcat quarterback Luke Roschen threw the ball twice. He completed both passes, the second of which was an 84-yard touchdown to Marcus Young.
Goodhue hosts Rushford-Peterson on Friday, Sept. 15. R-P is coming off a 22-14 loss to Bethlehem Academy.
LC 28, Z-M 14
Lake City led the entire game and held off the Cougars in the second half to win 28-14.
Aaron Lou and Keegan Ryan carried the Tiger offense. Ryan scored on a 20-yard reception to open the scoring in the first quarter. Ryan caught his second touchdown of the game in the second, this one a 10-yard score.
After a Cougar touchdown late in the second, the Tigers scored twice 3 minutes, 27 seconds apart in the final 5 minutes of the third quarter. Lou ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 21-6 lead, then ran in from a yard out to increase the lead to 28-6.
Evan Klindworth ran in for the final points of the game with 2:58 to go for the Cougars. Ben Gunhus caught the first Cougar touchdown on a 78-yard pass.
Ryan again topped 100 yards receiving, catching seven passes for exactly 100 yards. He ran for 51 yards as well. Tiger quarterback Jaden Shones was 11-for-18 for 124 yards and ran for 79 on 13 carries.
Klindworth ran for 33 yards on 14 carries and Gunhus made the one catch for 78 yards. Oliver Liffrig had two receptions for 41 yards.
Lake City (1-1) hosts rival Lourdes on Friday, Sept. 15. The Eagles won their first game Friday night, 21-6, over PEM. Zumbrota-Mazeppa falls to 0-2 and next faces Stewartville (2-0) Saturday, Sept. 16.
