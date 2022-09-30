Zumbrota-Mazeppa won it's first game of the season in a low-scoring 19-6 win over Pine Island.
Pine Island out-gained the Cougars 201-167 but turned the ball over three times. The Cougars had just one turnover. Z-M's Kayden Rodrick and Conner Preston each intercepted a pass on defense.
Preston also had three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Caledonia 35, Goodhue 20
No. 3-ranked Caledonia led by as much as 28-7 in the third quarter. Eric Mauss ran in a 22-yard touchdown to extend that lead to 28-7.
Back came the Wildcats. Will Opsahl threw a touchdown pass that cut the deficit to 28-20. The Warriors continued to run the ball well and held off a Wildcat comeback.
PEM 37, LC 18
Lake City got on the scoreboard in the second quarter on 10-yard Gunnar Seydel catch with 16 seconds left in the quarter. That cut the Plainview-Elgin-Millville lead to 12-6 heading into halftime.
PEM later led 18-6 in the fourth quarter. Lake City storming back. The Tigers scored twice just over a minute apart. Jaden Shones ran in a 21-yard touchdown and then a 57-yard run to tie the game 18-18 with 10 minutes, 46 seconds to go in the game.
PEM scored three unanswered touchdowns to close out the game.
Shones ended 8-for-20 for 114 yards through the air and ran for 85 yards on 11 carries. Aaron Lou caught three passes for 46 yards.
