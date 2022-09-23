Zumbrota-Mazeppa briefly led Goodhue in the second quarter, but the Wildcats scored the next four touchdowns to secure the 31-8 win.
Adam Poncelet caught a 63-yard pass for the game's first touchdown. It gave the Wildcats a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
In the opening minute of the second quarter, Z-M quarterback Zane Angerman threw a 10-yard pass to Connor Preston in the end zone. The Cougars converted on the two-point conversion and led 8-6.
The Wildcats scored twice 2 minutes apart later in the quarter. Malakye Parker scored twice, each on 1-yard runs to give the Wildcats an 18-8 lead heading into the half. Parker scored a third touchdown in the third quarter and Gavin Schafer ran one in for the final touchdown of the game.
Wildcat quarterback Will Opsahl was 5 of 8 for 117 yards and the touchdown to Poncelet, who caught three passes for 91 yards. Parker ended the night with 136 yards on 17 carries and three scores.
Angerman finished 5-for-15 for 70 yards with a TD and an interception for the Cougars. Evan Klindworth ran the ball 14 times for 53 yards. Preston made three catches for 49 yards and the lone Cougar TD.
Cannon Falls 58, Lake City 19
Cannon Falls broke out for 23 points in the second quarter to turn a one-score game into a 30-12 lead at the half. The Bombers rushed for 413 yards in the victory.
Keegan Ryan caught a 10-yard pass from Jaden Shones for the Tiger's first score of the game. The extra point kick was blocked and the Bombers led 7-6 after one quarter. Three straight rushing touchdowns gave the Bombers a 30-6 lead. Lee Siewert ran back a kick return 51 yards for a Tiger touchdown just before the half.
The Tigers didn't score again until the fourth quarter when Ryan caught an 8-yard pass.
Shones passed for 50 yards and ran for 13. Nate Evans carried the ball four times for 16 yards. Ryan had three receptions for 28 yards and two scores.
