Goodhue barely passed the ball and hardly needed to as the rushing attack did all the damage.
The Wildcats rushed for 308 yards in a 42-0 shut out of Lewiston-Altura on Friday.
Malakye Parker led the Wildcats with 153 yards on 15 attempts. He scored the first three touchdowns of the game on runs of 19, 1 and 4 yards.
Gavin Schafer and Grant Reed handled running duties in the second half as Schafer and Reed each found the back of the end zone once. Schafer ran the ball eight times for 37 yards, scoring in the third quarter. Reed gained most of his 84 yards on a 61-yard score in the second quarter.
The Wildcat defense held L-A to 70 total yards of offense.
Goodhue (2-1) hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday, Sept. 23.
LC-H 28, LC 7
Lake City had the momentum early, but La Crescent-Hokah scored 28 unanswered points to win at Lake City.
The Tigers scored first on their first possession of the game on a 28-yard run by quarterback Jaden Shones. The Lancers fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Tigers were able to recover. They weren’t able to score, however, as the Lancers began to move the ball on offense.
Lancer quarterback AJ Donovan threw for four touchdowns, the first of which came with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the half. Donovan connected with Noah Bjerke-Wieser for a 43-yard touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter to take the lead.
Shones ended 6-for-14 for 90 yards and two interceptions. He also ran 16 times for 38 yards. Aaron Lou caught a 40-yard pass while Keegan Ryan had four receptions for 30 yards.
Lake City (1-2) next faces Cannon Falls on the road Friday, Sept. 23.
