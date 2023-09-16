Goodhue was on their way to a third shutout win when Rushford-Peterson broke through for a 14-yard touchdown catch by Dawson Bunke early in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats led by plenty in a 33-6 win Friday night.
In three games, it took 11 quarters and 1 minute, 7 seconds for an opponent to score points of any kind against the Wildcats. Goodhue piled up the defensive numbers against R-P, tallying seven sacks and two interceptions. One of the interceptions was returned for a 58-yard touchdown by Nate beck in the third quarter to extend the lead to 33-0.
Caleb Kurtti, Marcus Young and Jacob Ryan each had two sacks for Goodhue. Ryan led the team in tackles for loss with four, while Kurtti had three.
Grant Reed ran for three touchdowns. His first two carries of 18 and 62 yards resulted in a touchdown.
Goodhue (3-0) next travels to take on Blooming Prairie on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
