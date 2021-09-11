Will Opsahl and the Goodhue offense showed they can score at any moment in a 28-14 win Friday evening over Lewiston-Altura.
Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Adam Poncelet caught a pass from Opsahl and turned it into a 69-yard touchdown. Malakye Parker ran one in from 46 yards out.
Lewiston-Altura tied the game 14-14, but the Wildcats never trailed, scoring once in the third and once in the fourth.
Goodhue (2-0) next faces St. Charles Friday, Sept. 17.
Lake City 39, La Crescent 12
Feeling good about last week's historic win, the Tigers kept the sharp play going in a win over La Crescent-Hokah. It's the first time since 2014, the Tigers have started the season with two wins.
The Tigers piled in the first half, building a 32-6 lead at the half.
Tiger quarterback Justin Wohlers accounted for five touchdowns. He scored on runs of 6, 8, 17 yards. He passed for two of 15 and 50 yards.
Lake City (2-0) hosts Lourdes Friday, Sept. 17.
