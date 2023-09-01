Keegan Ryan did all he could to help Lake City win. In the end, the rushing attack of St. Charles and a goal line stand by the Saints proved to be the difference in a 21-12 win.
Ryan caught a team-best eight receptions for 109 yards. He carried the ball five times for 31 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Ryan intercepted two passes with the Saints in the red zone.
Sawyer Wendt of St. Charles led the team with 131 yards on 15 carries. Chris Hilton carried the ball once for 48 yards. Owen Maloney ran for 27 yards and Colton Mathison ran for 32 yards on nine carries.
Lake City trailed most of the game by one possession. The Saints went ahead 14-6 early in the fourth quarter. Again, the Tigers trailed by a single possession after Karch Hegge ran in from a yard out to get the Tigers within two points, down 14-12 with 5 minutes, 56 seconds to go. Hilton scored on a reverse with 2:53 left to seal the win for the Saints.
Lake City hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa next week on Friday.
Caledonia 61, Z-M 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa struggled to gain much on offense and Caledonia capitalized in a rout of the Cougars to begin the season.
The Warriors had two quarterbacks - Ethan Stendal and Will Allen - each throw for two touchdowns. Owen Staggemeyer rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa was limited to 105 yards of offense. Taite Raasch was 6-for-8 for 51 yards passing while Avery Crosby was 3-for-11 for 60 yards. Ben Gunhus and Oliver Liffrig each caught four passes. Gunhus totaled 51 yards and Liffirg had 47 yards receiving.
Z-M travels to Lake City next week.
