After a terrific season, in which the Ellsworth Panthers made it to the state title game, two of the players that helped the team get there will continue their football careers after high school.
Jack Janke and Ryan Matzek each signed to play college football Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Janke, who was the starting quarterback and safety in the fall, had previously committed to the University of the Minnesota-Duluth. He made his commitment official, signing to play with the Bulldogs. Duluth is the reigning Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champions, finishing 9-3 overall. Janke is in the middle of his senior basketball season.
Tight end and defensive end Ryan Matzek signed to play with University of Wisconsin-Stout. Matzek, competing with the Panther wrestling team, joins a Stout team that started 2021 strong, winning its first three games. The Blue Devils finished 5-5 overall.
Huth signs with River Falls
Lake City had one of its lineman sign on to play at the next level. Jordan Huth joined the list of signees with UW-River Falls. He was an All-District honorable mention in an outstanding season for the Tigers.
Huth joins a River Falls team coming off a program-record season for wins with nine and ended ranked 20th in D3football dot com poll.
Carlson officially a Beaver
Goodhue’s standout lineman Blake Carlson signed to play for Bemidji State.
Carlson was a force up front one the offensive line, paving the way for 2,344 rushing yards on offense. He also recorded 13 tackles for loss and six sacks on defense.
The Beavers ended 2021 ranked 19th in the AFCA poll.
